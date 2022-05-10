Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.60
CBOT: $7.75
Soybeans
Equity: $15.82
CBOT: $15.92
Wheat
Equity: $10.03
CBOT: $10.92
A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight under partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 10, 2022 @ 10:00 pm
Waneta (Marten) White, 98, died peacefully on February 25, 2022, at her home in Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on June 13, 1923 in Effingham, Illinois to Samuel and Alvina (Genaust) Marten. Waneta graduated from Effingham High School and attended business college in Decatur, Ilinois.…
