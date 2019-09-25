Grain Bids 2 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.64 CBOT: $3.74Soybeans Equity: $8.39 CBOT: $8.89WheatEquity: $4.77CBOT: $4.77 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Klay, Jacob Kahley, Janet Brady, James Pulliam, Martha Robbins, Lisa Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham Event Center to change leadershipBond conditions modified in drug-induced homicide caseThe Coach and the CancerEffingham County JailSecond liquor license sought in Beecher CityAltamont OKs transfer of Dairy Bar lease to El RancheritoEffingham man charged with recklessly firing weaponClogged arteries in legs pose major health riskA gene-editing first: scientists tried CRISPR to fight HIVCorvette Funfest continues through Sunday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
