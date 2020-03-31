Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 7:23 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.26
CBOT: $3.40
Soybeans
Equity: $8.76
CBOT: $8.86
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
