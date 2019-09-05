Grain Bids 10 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.49 CBOT: $3.58Soybeans Equity: $8.12 CBOT: $8.61WheatEquity: $4.66CBOT: $4.66 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries TILLEY, Thomas Nov 22, 1946 - Aug 31, 2019 MARTIN, DONALD D. Apr 12, 1940 - Sep 2, 2019 Lankford, Lonnie Matson, Lois Smith, CJ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHornets pick odd spot for nest at Oakridge CemeteryFire damages Effingham homeTeutopolis Knights of Columbus Hall rising from the ashesAdvocates press for Clean Energy Jobs ActMother of overdose victim brings awareness to communityGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Effingham woman injured in three-vehicle crashFunnel cloud sighted over Effingham SundayPolice perspective: Gun group learns what it's like to be an officerEffingham site gets state license for recreational cannabis; City yet to set local rules Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
