Dorothy M. Aitken, 80, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1939, in Champaign. She was raised in the Effingham area by Dova Frost and was a 1958 graduate of Effingh…
On March 10, 2020 George Allen Mahon 44, passed away at his home in Hondo Texas. George was born March 15th 1975 in Effingham Illinois to Ray and Darla Gates Mahon. He was survived by his parents, son Travis and wife Sandra, 3 grandchildren, sister Virginia and husband Chris, brother Michael…
