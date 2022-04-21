Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.80
CBOT: $7.95
Soybeans
Equity: $17.00
CBOT: $17.19
Wheat
Equity: $9.87
CBOT: $10.76
Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 7:32 pm
