Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.42
CBOT: $5.47
Soybeans
Equity: $13.68
CBOT: $13.70
Wheat
Equity: $6.73
CBOT: $6.63
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 30, 2021 @ 3:45 am
