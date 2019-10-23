Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.87Soybeans Equity: $8.99 CBOT: $9.33WheatEquity: $5.21CBOT: $5.20 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Kinkelaar, Eleanor Foor, Kimble Hamrick, Alma Bowman, Norma Jones, Deborah Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scareGrand jury indictmentsPolice question woman after suspicious package tossed at Fifth Third BankPeople make case for recreational cannabis in EffinghamMan pleas not guilty in aggravated battery, grooming caseSigns of Change: 'Martin' name removed from grocery storeEffingham marching band invitational SaturdayPracticing medicine in a small townThe Heart Theater and the Rustic Starlight Drive-InAltamont's senior apartments opening soon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
