Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.80 CBOT: $3.87Soybeans Equity: $8.93 CBOT: $9.33WheatEquity: $5.24CBOT: $5.23 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Hamrick, Alma Bowman, Norma Jones, Deborah Schackmann, LeRoy Bock, Clarence Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scareGrand jury indictmentsPolice question woman after suspicious package tossed at Fifth Third BankPeople make case for recreational cannabis in EffinghamSigns of Change: 'Martin' name removed from grocery storeEffingham marching band invitational SaturdayEffingham County judge denies killer's conditional releasePracticing medicine in a small townPeggy Hubbard announces U.S. Senate campaign against Dick DurbinGrants for Teachers: Unit 40 Foundation surprises recipients Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.