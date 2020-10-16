Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.77
CBOT: $4.02
Soybeans
Equity: $10.22
CBOT: $10.50
Wheat
Equity: $6.29
CBOT: $6.23
Joanne D. Francis, 87, of Altamont, went to her heavenly home at 4:52 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Altamont, with Rev. Paige Campbell…
