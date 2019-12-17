Grain Bids Dec 17, 2019 13 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.90 CBOT: $3.90Soybeans Equity: $9.24 CBOT: $9.28WheatEquity: $5.76CBOT: $5.56 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Kirkpatrick, Sara MORAN, WILLIAM Balding Hanneken, Kathryn MILLER, Faye Mar 1, 1929 - Dec 12, 2019 WALKER, Mark Aug 30, 1944 - Dec 13, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeoga Closer Look: 'Rockhounds' have collected 7,000 rocksEffngham woman injured in rollover accidentAltamont discusses recreational marijuana salesSlammed by Snow: Heavy snowfall keeps crews busyMan charged with burglarizing vehicles at St. Anthony H.S.Jury trial date set in drug induced homicide caseTeacher retention contributes to exemplary performance for Beecher City schoolAltamont seeks ways to boost lunch participationBond modified for Edwardsville manCASA fundraiser provides 'Polar Express' experience Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.