Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.34
CBOT: $3.48
Soybeans
Equity: $8.70
CBOT: $8.80
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 10:33 pm
Dec 1, 1969 - Nov 22, 2019 Larry was called to the Lord after suffering a severe heart attack in his home on November 22, 2019. His parents Larry Sr. and Kathy still suffer the pain of this tragic loss as do his Children, Nicole (nee Jaderberg) Sheehey, 28 New York, Jacob, 21 and Zachary, 19…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.