Grain Bids Jan 27, 2020 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.80Soybeans Equity: $8.85 CBOT: $8.97WheatEquity: $6.17CBOT: $5.72 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Overbeck, Margaret MITCHELL, James Dec 7, 1973 - Jan 18, 2020 TAYLOR, Robert May 28, 1938 - Jan 22, 2020 REYNOLDS, SR., Ray Apr 7, 1926 - Jan 23, 2020 DeVore, Judith Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham National Guard company to deploy to AfghanistanEffingham man charged with aggravated domestic batterySecond arrest made in Shumway arsonTears and pride as Illinois soldiers deployMonitoring Marijuana: Local law enforcement adjusts to cannabis policingProblem-Solving Court graduates earn second chanceCrisis Nursery just a stopgap for day care crisis01-27-2020 Jail ReleasePlea delayed in mall crash caseMode man enters not guilty plea in arson case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.