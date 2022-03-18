Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.98
CBOT: $7.12
Soybeans
Equity: $16.21
CBOT: $16.46
Wheat
Equity: $9.35
CBOT: $10.45
Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 7:43 pm
