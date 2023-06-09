Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.19
CBOT: $6.04
Soybeans
Equity: $13.97
CBOT: $13.86
Wheat
Equity: $5.95
CBOT: $6.30
