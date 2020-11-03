Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 3, 2020 @ 8:50 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.91
CBOT: $4.01
Soybeans
Equity: $10.54
CBOT: $10.64
Wheat
Equity: $6.15
CBOT: $6.10
