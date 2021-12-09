Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.77
CBOT: $5.91
Soybeans
Equity: $12.50
CBOT: $12.64
Wheat
Equity: $7.57
CBOT: $7.76
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 6:25 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.