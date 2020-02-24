Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.72
CBOT: $3.72
Soybeans
Equity: $8.66
CBOT: $8.74
Wheat
Equity: $5.56
CBOT: $5.36
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: February 24, 2020 @ 6:42 pm
