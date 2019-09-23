Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.63 CBOT: $3.73Soybeans Equity: $8.43 CBOT: $8.92WheatEquity: $4.83CBOT: $4.83 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Robbins, Lisa Winterrowd, Richard Cummins, Robert "Bob" HORATH, Conrad Sep 5, 1942 - Sep 19, 2019 JOHNSON, Mary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Coach and the CancerEffingham Event Center to change leadershipBudget cuts spur closings at Lake ShelbyvilleEffingham County JailSecond liquor license sought in Beecher CityCounty board resolution supports state constitution changeFatal Crash on US 51A gene-editing first: scientists tried CRISPR to fight HIVOutdoor DiningCorvette Funfest continues through Sunday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.