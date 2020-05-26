Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.07
CBOT: $3.19
Soybeans
Equity: $8.32
CBOT: $8.47
Wheat
Equity: $5.12
CBOT: $5.06
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 10:16 pm
