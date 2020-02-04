Grain Bids Feb 4, 2020 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.87 CBOT: $3.82Soybeans Equity: $8.68 CBOT: $8.79WheatEquity: $5.70CBOT: $5.54 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries VAN SCYOC, ELLA Hoedebecke, Floyd Kilborn, Virginia Clark, Don Burry, Gerelene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJail BookingsAuthorities say unconscious man had 100+ grams of methOld gas station transformed into Airbnb01-31-2020 Police BlotterLetter to the Editor: Too many trucks get stuck trying to turn aroundCollectibles and Consignment shop labor of love for coupleSemi carrying flammable liquid gets stuckMake-A-Wish gives surprise reveal for boy with leukemiaDay Care Crisis: Strong Beginnings finds a wayVideo Transparency: Unit 40 to stream meetings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.