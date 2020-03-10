Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.78
CBOT: $3.77
Soybeans
Equity: $8.61
CBOT: $8.76
Wheat
Equity: $5.37
CBOT: $5.26
Susan A. Keller, 73, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Susan was born October 8, 1946 in Washingt…
