Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.18
CBOT: $3.30
Soybeans
Equity: $8.82
CBOT: $8.93
Wheat
Equity: $5.30
CBOT: $5.35
Elinor Bernita Burks, 87, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL. Elinor was born on June 23, 1933, in Beecher City, the daughter of Jacob and Hazel (Claytor) Julius. She was a 1950 graduate of Beecher City High School. Elino…
