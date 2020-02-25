Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.73
CBOT: $3.72
Soybeans
Equity: $8.71
CBOT: $8.79
Wheat
Equity: $5.59
CBOT: $5.39
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 10:35 pm
