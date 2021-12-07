Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.71
CBOT: $5.86
Soybeans
Equity: $12.35
CBOT: $12.50
Wheat
Equity: $7.89
CBOT: $8.08
A few flurries possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 7:05 pm
