Grain Bids 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.80 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $8.94 CBOT: $9.34WheatEquity: $5.30CBOT: $5.20 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Lasher, Keith Tate, Marie Faulkner, Maralia GENTRY, ROBERT MEYER, Sara Jul 5, 1939 - Oct 31, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFatal crashes on US 40, Interstate 70County, state authorities investigate death of Effingham manFourth arrest made in home invasion caseSt. Elmo native makes bid for presidency as write-in candidateTHIRD UPDATE: Route 40 now open after fatal crash Wednesday morning3 arrested after Effingham home invasionUnidentified driver killed in I-70 crashLittle Trump Supporter: Sigel boy, 3, dressing as president for HalloweenEPC's Jorn accepts position at Kentucky theaterTwo-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 Wednesday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.