Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.39
CBOT: $3.68
Soybeans
Equity: $9.71
CBOT: $9.96
Wheat
Equity: $5.37
CBOT: $5.42
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 2:04 am
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.