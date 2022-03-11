Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.14
CBOT: $7.29
Soybeans
Equity: $16.26
CBOT: $16.51
Wheat
Equity: $9.45
CBOT: $10.44
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 6:19 pm
