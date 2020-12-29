Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $4.63
CBOT: $4.66
Soybeans
Equity: $12.96
CBOT: $12.95
Wheat
Equity: $6.29
CBOT: $6.18
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 3:42 pm
