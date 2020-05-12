Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.02
CBOT: $3.22
Soybeans
Equity: $8.37
CBOT: $8.52
Wheat
Equity: $5.20
CBOT: $5.14
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 11:42 pm
