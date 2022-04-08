Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.51
CBOT: $7.61
Soybeans
Equity: $16.48
CBOT: $16.68
Wheat
Equity: $9.68
CBOT: $10.58
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 7:49 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.