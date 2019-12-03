Grain Bids 10 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.76 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $8.53 CBOT: $8.71WheatEquity: $5.45CBOT: $5.25 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries BLOEMKER, Mary Lou Dec 1, 1935 - Dec 1, 2019 Gyuran, Patricia Grissom, Gary Lueken, Nancy Cook, Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSantas from throughout Central Illinois meet in EffinghamWoman killed in crash near VandaliaNew activities draw people to Effingham Hometown ChristmasEffingham Zoning Board OKs variance requestsFire destroys mobile home near Beecher City11-29-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsEarly general stores in Effingham CountyTeutopolis High School Homecoming candidates announcedLibrary presentation tackles hidden drugs, paraphernalia in youths' roomsCommunity gathers for Thanksgiving meal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.