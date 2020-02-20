Grain Bids Feb 20, 2020 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.79 CBOT: $3.78Soybeans Equity: $8.85CBOT: $8.92WheatEquity: $5.80CBOT: $5.60 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries BRUMLEVE, Donald Apr 15, 1930 - Feb 19, 2020 Tucker, Floyd Ruholl, Judith Hite, Ronald Warner, Dwane Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVolunteers go bald for girl battling cancerMason man dies in two-vehicle crashEffingham man charged with patronizing minor prostituteForensic audit requested for Shelby CountyStevens Industries welcomes Shawn Finney as CFOEffingham eyes short-term rentals in some areasGavel handed to Nash Naam: Local surgeon leads American Association for Hand SurgeryLittle support in Springfield on Blagojevich commutationDieterich planning a community recreation centerRoses and Thorns Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
