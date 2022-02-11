Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.36
CBOT: $6.51
Soybeans
Equity: $15.61
CBOT: $15.83
Wheat
Equity: $7.78
CBOT: $7.98
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 5:59 pm
