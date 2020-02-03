Grain Bids Feb 3, 2020 10 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.84 CBOT: $3.78Soybeans Equity: $8.65 CBOT: $8.77WheatEquity: $5.69CBOT: $5.53 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Burry, Gerelene BURTON, HARRY Nov 10, 1929 - Jan 30, 2020 Niemerg, Kenneth Wehrle, Clyde Volk, Arlene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJail BookingsAuthorities say unconscious man had 100+ grams of methOld gas station transformed into Airbnb01-31-2020 Police BlotterLetter to the Editor: Too many trucks get stuck trying to turn aroundCollectibles and Consignment shop labor of love for coupleSemi carrying flammable liquid gets stuckDay Care Crisis: Strong Beginnings finds a wayMake-A-Wish gives surprise reveal for boy with leukemiaVideo Transparency: Unit 40 to stream meetings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
