Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.14
CBOT: $6.99
Soybeans
Equity: $15.44
CBOT: $15.44
Wheat
Equity: $6.69
CBOT: $6.83
Mark Pederson, 71, of Effingham, died at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
