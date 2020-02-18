Grain Bids Feb 18, 2020 1 hr ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.83 CBOT: $3.83Soybeans Equity: $8.82CBOT: $8.92WheatEquity: $5.87CBOT: $5.66 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Warner, Dwane Weber, Mary Beckman, Clarence Colwell, Harvey Barr, Kathleen Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham man charged with patronizing minor prostituteVolunteers go bald for girl battling cancerMason man dies in two-vehicle crashBond reduced for man charged with patronizing prostitute who is a minorPlaces to stay back in the dayEffingham eyes short-term rentals in some areasDieterich planning a community recreation centerStevens Industries welcomes Shawn Finney as CFOSBL plans new orthopedic clinicEffingham man involved in interstate crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
