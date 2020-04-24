Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.01
CBOT: $3.16
Soybeans
Equity: $8.22
CBOT: $8.32
Wheat
Equity: $5.32
CBOT: $5.27
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 10:21 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.