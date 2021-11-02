Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.48
CBOT: $5.73
Soybeans
Equity: $12.14
CBOT: $12.44
Wheat
Equity: $7.72
CBOT: $7.91
Marian Catherine Adams, age 89, of Mason, Illinois passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her home, with her family by her side. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Leith Cemetery in Mason, Illinois. Pastor Mark White will be officiating. M…
