Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $9.03 CBOT: $9.07WheatEquity: $5.53CBOT: $5.32
