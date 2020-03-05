Grain Bids Mar 5, 2020 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.82 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $8.82CBOT: $8.97WheatEquity: $5.34CBOT: $5.24 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Klepzig, Don WHIGHTSEL, Barbara Dec 6, 1934 - Mar 3, 2020 Rauch, Clifford ARNOLD, Lenore Jun 10, 1936 - Mar 1, 2020 Will, Dolores Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRecreational marijuana sales begin Saturday in EffinghamAnother store departs Village Square MallGreenup man identified after fatal fire TuesdayLocals, travelers stop in Effingham for recreational potAltamont man describes police confrontation with black EIU studentDeters challenges Thoele for District I seatSt. Elmo man's imagination inspires creationEffingham man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 11February grand jury indictmentsMan in mall crash case pleads guilty Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
