Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.48
CBOT: $6.33
Soybeans
Equity: $13.20
CBOT: $13.29
Wheat
Equity: $6.24
CBOT: $6.39
Ronald E. O'Dell, 60, of Altamont, died at 1:08 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sidener Cemetery, rural St. Elmo with Robert O'Dell officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., F…
