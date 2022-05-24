Rain developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 4:48 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.57
CBOT: $7.71
Soybeans
Equity: $16.83
CBOT: $16.93
Wheat
Equity: $10.65
CBOT: $11.54
