Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.40
CBOT: $7.50
Soybeans
Equity: $16.07
CBOT: $16.27
Wheat
Equity: $9.35
CBOT: $10.25
Snow showers will change to some rain showers through the day. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 12:02 am
