Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.80
CBOT: $6.64
Soybeans
Equity: $15.47
CBOT: $15.37
Wheat
Equity: $6.61
CBOT: $6.76
An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
