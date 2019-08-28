Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.65 CBOT: $3.62Soybeans Equity: $8.14 CBOT: $8.65WheatEquity: $4.67CBOT: $4.72 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Clagg, Larry HESHMATPOUR, M.D., Behrooz Jan 1, 1945 - Aug 22, 2019 Brumleve, Claude SPORLEDER, Lillian Nov 19, 1931 - Aug 23, 2019 Liss, Jeanne Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSupporting Trump cost her a crownSchultz's Dairy Bar in Altamont closesDairy Bar fire under investigationShackelford shakes up Hearts offenseTeutopolis prohibits cannabis businessesGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Corvette CaravanBeecher City to adopt gaming ordinance08-23-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsOne dead in Vandalia crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
