Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.84
CBOT: $5.96
Soybeans
Equity: $13.48
CBOT: $13.97
Wheat
Equity: $7.22
CBOT: $7.41
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 11:08 pm
