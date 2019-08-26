Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.61 CBOT: $3.58Soybeans Equity: $8.15 CBOT: $8.67WheatEquity: $4.68CBOT: $4.73 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Liss, Jeanne Merle Schaal RAMSEY, Kenneth Dec 13, 1934 - Aug 24, 2019 PETERS, Sherman Nov 15, 1940 - Aug 23, 2019 PETERS, Florence May 25, 1925 - Aug 23, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSupporting Trump cost her a crownSchultz's Dairy Bar in Altamont closesEagles' Nest now in ashesDieterich native returns home to teachTour takes women on an experiential tripBlaine Wilhour, guest columnist: Illinois General Assembly must root out corruptionBeecher City to adopt gaming ordinanceLocal judges named to Illinois State Bar Association committeesRequest made for new band uniformsTeutopolis prohibits cannabis businesses Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.