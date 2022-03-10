Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.11
CBOT: $7.26
Soybeans
Equity: $16.35
CBOT: $16.59
Wheat
Equity: $9.09
CBOT: $10.09
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 8:31 pm
