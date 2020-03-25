Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.39
CBOT: $3.48
Soybeans
Equity: $8.72
CBOT: $8.81
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
